Police Chief Matt Stewart today announced his intention to retire, effective Jan. 3, after 20 years of service with the Joplin Police Department.
Stewart, 43, who has been police chief since March 2016, began his career with the department as a patrol officer with subsequent assignments to the special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team, officer training, internal affairs and criminal investigations. He is a graduate of the Missouri Southern Police Academy, the Missouri Police Chiefs' Command College and the FBI National Academy.
Interim City Manager Dan Pekarek said in a news release announcing the retirement that Stewart brought "a great deal of experience" to the position of police chief.
"He has been a strong leader for the city as well as the community," Pekarek said. "Most recently, he was instrumental in guiding the department through the upcoming change of the city's police retirement benefit, and his work with our community service partners has created a collaborative environment to study and resolve issues within the city. I appreciate his service to the city and our citizens and wish him well in the next phase of his life."
The release cited Stewart's success in accomplishing numerous departmental goals, including accreditation with the Commission of Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies, as well as his service on several local boards. He has been the chairman of the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and past chairman of the Tri-States Major Case Squad while also serving as a board member for the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team, the One Joplin human services committee, the Children's Center of Southwest Missouri, the Missouri Task Force on the Prevention of Sexual Abuse and the Mercy Hospital board of directors.
Stewart told the Globe that his proudest accomplishment as police chief has been "the relationships we've been able to build (as a department) with the community." He indicated that he does not have another job lined up just yet.
"I don't have any solid plans," Stewart said. "I have a couple things I'm looking at, but the main thing is to spend some time with my family."
He said his wife, Stephanie, and their children, Taya and Tripp, plan to stay in Joplin.
