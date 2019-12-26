Two Joplin police officers — Christopher Grant Meador and Laken Rawlins — have been cleared in the Aug. 13 shooting death of 31-year-old Joplin resident David Ingle.
An investigation into the incident “determined there were no policy violations that had occurred,” Chief Matt Stewart said Thursday.
Stewart made the announcement during a 45-minute press conference, summarizing the findings of an investigation by the department’s internal affairs bureau, including videos of the shooting as seen from the two officers' body cameras.
Stewart also said the Missouri State Highway Patrol had completed its own investigation, determining “no criminal wrongdoing by either of the officers.”
Ingle was fatally shot by Meador on Aug. 13 in the 900 block of West Kensington Road during a struggle with Meador and Rawlins.
The two officers were responding to a report of a man running around and yelling, possibly high on drugs. Ingle later was described by friends as diagnosed with schizophrenia and prone to episodes of paranoia and delusions.
Both officers were placed on administrative leave in the immediate aftermath of the shooting but eventually were allowed to return to active duty.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.