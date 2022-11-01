The Joplin Police Department is investigating two deaths on Annie Baxter Avenue.
According to police, at 9:16 p.m. Monday, the JPD Emergency Communications Center received a call of two individuals who were unresponsive at 2216 S. Annie Baxter Ave. Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male and adult female deceased inside the residence.
JPD detectives are actively working the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.
Police are asking anyone with details to contact the department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.