The Joplin Police Department initiated emergency road conditions on Sunday night.
Under these conditions, the department asks all drivers to only venture out if it is necessary. Drivers involved in a traffic crash where no one is injured are to exchange information including names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance companies and policy numbers.
Drivers should also move their vehicles off of the roadway as soon as possible after a crash.
Officers will only respond to any crash involving injuries or where one of the drivers leaves the scene without exchanging information.
Drivers who are involved in a non-injury crash during the inclement weather and would like to complete a report may come to the Joplin Police Department after the weather conditions improve and complete a form. They may prefer to obtain the same form online at your convenience at http://dor.mo.gov/forms/1140.pdf.
