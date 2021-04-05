Joplin police on Monday morning identified the motorcycle rider who died in a late Friday afternoon crash on Range Line Road as 31-year-old Lionel Carr, of Joplin.
The crash, which involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle, occurred just before 5 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of South Range Line Road. Police have not released further details about the crash itself.
The motorcyclist died of his injuries at a local hospital later on Friday, police said. The driver of the vehicle, 69-year-old Machhendra Kayastha, of Webb City, remained hospitalized on Monday morning in critical condition, police said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Joplin Police Department's Major Crash Team.
