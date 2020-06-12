Joplin police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one man injured.
Police were called shortly before 11 p.m. to the area of 21st Street and Empire Avenue for a report of a disturbance involving gunshots. Once they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release from police Capt. William Davis.
The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was listed Friday morning in serious but stable condition, police said.
Police say they have identified the alleged shooter, although they did not release the individual's name Friday morning, "and are not actively seeking any other individuals related to this incident."
Davis said in the release the multiple firearms were recovered from the scene, including two handguns that were reported to be stolen. A third individual who was not identified was arrested at the scene for allegedly possessing one of the stolen firearms, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. Further details will be released as they become available.
