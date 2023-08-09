A 26-year-old North Carolina woman reported to police that she was raped Tuesday afternoon inside the cab of her pickup truck parked outside a Joplin trucking firm.

The woman told police that her assailant was a new hire of the trucking firm she had met shortly before going out to her semitruck and going to sleep in its cab. She said she woke up to find him sexually assaulting her.

Joplin police Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said the woman was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin for a sexual assault determination, and the report remained under investigation Wednesday.

Tags

Trending Video