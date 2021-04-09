Joplin police are investigating the rape of a 14-year-old girl by another teen and two sexual abuse allegations reported this week.
Cpl. Isaac Costley said a 14-year-old girl from Newton County told police that a 16-year-old boy she met online took her to a residence in south Joplin, where he forcibly raped her Thursday night.
The girl, who was a runaway at the time, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin for a sexual assault examination. Costley said the report remained under investigation Friday with detectives yet to locate the boy for questioning.
A 38-year-old woman reported to police on Wednesday that she had been sexually abused by an employee of a convenience store in Joplin.
Costley said the woman alleged that the male employee had fondled her at the store. Police had still not been able to locate the employee by Friday for questioning, Costley said.
A 22-year-old Carterville woman was arrested on an out-of-state warrant in the investigation of a complaint concerning her involvement with a 16-year-old autistic boy,
Costley said the woman purportedly tried to seduce boy, who had let her stay at his residence, providing him with nude pictures of herself and getting into bed with him. No charges had been filed on her, however, by Friday afternoon with respect to the sexual abuse allegations.
