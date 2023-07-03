A 32-year-old woman sought treatment Friday night at Mercy Hospital Joplin for injuries sustained in a sexual assault at her residence on the northeast side of Joplin.
Police Capt. William Davis said police did not learn of the matter until Saturday night when the woman came to the downtown police station. The woman reported that a man she did not know forced his way into her home armed with a knife about 9 p.m. Friday and sexually assaulted her twice, Davis said.
The attack remained under investigation Monday.
