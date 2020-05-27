Joplin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred earlier this afternoon.
Officers were called shortly after noon today to the 800 block of South Moffet Avenue, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to a release from Capt. Nick Jimenez.
The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is reportedly in stable condition, police said. He was not immediately identified by police.
Detectives are at the scene to investigate, but police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the shooting, according to the release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.
