The Joplin Police Department said today that there were three burglaries of businesses along or near Range Line Road reported Monday morning, including the theft of more than $40,000 worth of merchandise from the Best Buy store and more than $65,000 in property from Anderson Car & Tractor.
Police say iPhones and Fitbits were stolen in the Best Buy burglary. Officers responding to an alarm at the store at 3:25 a.m. Monday were unable to locate any suspects in the vicinity. A door at the front entrance of the store at 3117 E. Turkey Creek Blvd. had been pried open.
Further investigation determined that the suspects fled the scene in a white sport utility vehicle of uncertain make and model and an unknown license plate number, according to police Capt. Nick Jimenez.
The owner of Anderson Car & Tractor at 3030 N. Range Line Road discovered the theft of a 2008 Ford F-250 pickup truck, a 20-foot double-axle trailer and three Kubota zero-turn commercial mowers from his business when he arrived for work at 7 a.m. Monday. At 9:30 a.m., police received a report of a third burglary at Millennium Family Fitness, 1227 N. Range Line Road. Someone had broken into an outbuilding there and stolen two vacuum cleaners.
Anyone with information on any of the burglaries is being asked to contact Detective Dustin Moyer at 417-623-3131, extension 1-636, or dmoyer@joplinmo.com.
