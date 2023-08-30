A 31-year-old Joplin man has reported having been assaulted Monday by a female acquaintance who purportedly hit him in the head with a whiskey bottle.
Police Capt. William Davis said Shane S. Cyr told police that he was sitting on a porch in the 400 block of South Park Avenue when a woman he knows came out and hit him with the bottle.
Davis said Cyr took himself to a hospital and that nine stitches were required to close the gash the blow opened on his head. He reported the matter to police the next day, and that report remained under investigation Wednesday without an arrest having been made.
