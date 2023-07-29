With 23 new hires since the beginning of 2022 and 14 of those expected to be fully trained by this fall, the Joplin Police Department appears to be making some headway in addressing the officer shortage that has plagued the city in recent years.
Joplin voters’ passage of a use tax proposition this spring is providing the funds to pay for three additional officers, bringing the total number of the city’s sworn officer positions to 113.
There were just 86 trained officers actually available for duty at the start of July, with 10 of the 113 authorized positions still open and 17 officers either in the process of gaining certification and training or in some other nonactive status.
Acting Chief Brian Lewis believes the prospects for reaching full or near-full staffing have been improving.
“We’re hoping a year from now we’ll be in a lot better position in terms of staffing as an agency,” Lewis said.
The city continues to see fewer applicants than in years past, he said. But most of those they have hired in the past year and a half should qualify for active duty at some point this year.
The city puts new officer hires through certification at the Missouri Southern State University law enforcement academy prior to seven weeks of internal training and 16 weeks of field training.
Five of the new hires just finished their training and another is close, Lewis said. Eight others who graduated in May will begin 16 weeks of field training in mid-to-late July and should be ready for duty by sometime this fall.
Just five of the hires had any prior post-certification experience in policing, although Joplin’s percentage of lateral applicants — officers with post-certification experience at other law enforcement agencies — has been holding fairly steady, Lewis said.
The Joplin department is organized under four bureaus: uniform operations, investigations, professional standards, and support services, with the bulk of authorized positions in investigations and uniform operations, which includes patrol, traffic, K-9, DWI enforcement, SWAT team, bailiff and reserve officer units.
The effect of the decline in applicants in recent years is still being felt in the department. There are currently just 54 officers available for the 66 positions in uniform operations and just 17 for the 25 positions in investigations.
Lewis said the officer shortage the city has been experiencing has affected the department’s self-initiated police activities the most, with proactive police measures often having to give way to reactive efforts in response to calls for service. Consequently, the number of car stops and pedestrian checks the department has been able to conduct has been down in recent years.
Calls for service in the city were running at about 85,000 per year in 2015-17 and peaked at 90,000 in 2019. Fortunately, there was a fall off in calls for service during the COVID-19 pandemic as the city’s police officer shortage became an issue. There were 75,502 calls for service in 2021 and 73,755 last year.
The police force has seen some encouraging statistical trends in crime and traffic control despite the shortage of officers. The number of violent crimes dropped from 1,890 in 2020 to 1,560 in 2022, while property crimes declined from 4,588 in 2019 to 3,987 last year.
Narcotics-related crimes fell even more significantly from 1,333 in 2019 to 580 in 2022. But Lewis believes that is primarily due to the decline in the number of car stops the department has been able to conduct throughout the shortage and more recently in the legalization of marijuana possession.
“But there’s still a problem with drugs here,” Lewis said. “We’re still seeing fentanyl, meth and heroin as well (seized during car stops).”
It’s been difficult to gauge the impact of the slaying of two officers and severe wounding of a third in March 2022 on the city’s recruiting of new officers. But the department has taken steps to address the mental health of officers and provide them with counseling and stress management as needed.
State law now mandates that police officers have mental health checkups every three to five years. Lewis said Joplin has implemented a mental health awareness program that will provide officers with checkups once every three years.
“We’ve also really enhanced our peer support group training for officers,” Lewis said.
A team has been assigned to see to the provision of peer support groups for officers in addition to debrief counseling for all officers involved in critical incidents entailing serious injuries or the taking of a life.
Joplin Police Department command staff Acting Chief Brian Lewis Capt. Trevor Duncan Capt. William Davis Capt. Nick Jimenez Capt. Austin Wolf Sergeants: Sgt. Jared Delzell Sgt. Tom Bowin Sgt. Clay Collard Sgt. John Isenmann Sgt. Ketrina Jones Sgt. Jared Swann Sgt. Jason Stump Sgt. Luke Stahl Sgt. Andy Blair Sgt. Shawn Dodson Sgt. Michael Gauss Sgt. Brett Davis Corporals: Cpl. Sean Higgins Cpl. Travis Hayes Cpl. Timothy Hudson Cpl. Rusty Comer Cpl. Josh Hanes Cpl. Jeff Flener Cpl. Sean Lackey Cpl. Scotty McDowell Cpl. Michael Moore Cpl. Jacob Wright
