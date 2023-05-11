A Chanute, Kansas, man being sought on child predator charges shot himself early Thursday morning as Joplin police were contacting him in the parking lot of a fitness center.
Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said Andrew L. Hegwald, 36, grabbed a handgun and shot himself as officers were attempting to contact him about 12:30 a.m. inside a vehicle parked at Planet Fitness, 2113 S. Geneva Ave.
Davis said officers had received information that Hegwald, who had active felony warrants issued in Kansas for statutory rape and child molestation, was in a vehicle at that location and went there with an intent to arrest him.
Hegwald was taken to Freeman Hospital West for treatment of the gunshot wound and is currently listed in critical condition, Davis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.