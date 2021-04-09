Police say a 26-year-old man who sought treatment for a gunshot wound at a Joplin hospital initially claimed to have accidentally shot himself only to later change his account to one of having been shot by a hitchhiker who robbed him.
Officers were called Wednesday morning to the emergency room of Freeman Hospital West regarding a patient with a gunshot wound on his leg.
Cpl. Isaac Costley said Eric L. Bauersfeld at first told officers that he accidentally shot himself cleaning a gun at his residence on Kentucky Avenue. He subsequently changed his story to one of having been robbed of his wallet by a hitchhiker, according to Costley.
Bauersfeld was admitted to the hospital for treatment of the wound. Costley said he did not have a condition report on him on Friday afternoon.
