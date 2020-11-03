Joplin police say a 14-year-old girl missing since mid-September has been found.
Police say they were notified late Monday that Leora Hardee, who was reported missing on Sept. 17 from her north Joplin neighborhood, turned herself in to a law enforcement agency in Wisconsin. She is in "good health," police said, and the Joplin Police Department is working with Wisconsin officials to return her to Southwest Missouri.
Police also say that the criminal investigation regarding her disappearance is ongoing, and further details won't be released at this time.
"We want to thank all the law enforcement agencies who assisted us with this investigation," police Capt. William Davis said in a statement. "We also want to thank everyone who helped share social media posts, news agencies that aired her story and all the people who offered support and prayers for her safe return."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
