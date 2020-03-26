Joplin police are asking the public to help identify someone that appears in surveillance footage in connection with a March 16 shooting.
Police were called on March 16 to the 100 block of North Oak Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot multiple times. The victim, Walter Salwasser, was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries.
Police said today that victim is still hospitalized with critical, life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the individual in the surveillance footage is asked to contact the police department at 417-623-3131, ext. 881, or awolf@joplinmo.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.