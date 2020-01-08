Joplin police are looking for information about a vehicle that was seen leaving a storage unit where a 36-year-old man was found suffering from fatal gunshot wounds last month.
Police seek information about a black 2005 or 2006 Nissan Altima 3.5L SE. Security cameras allegedly show the vehicle arriving on the scene just prior to the shooting and leaving immediately afterward.
The vehicle has five-spoke aluminum wheels, a rear factory spoiler, chrome trim around the doors and windows, and tinted side and rear windows, police said. Anyone with information should call the police department at 417-623-3131, ext. 885, or email lstahl@joplinmo.org.
Police were originally called on Dec. 18 to Westside Mini Storage, 1717 S. Roosevelt Ave., where they found a man who had been shot. That individual, who was identified as 36-year-old Jonathan E. Powell, of Joplin, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
An autopsy completed the following day determined that Powell had died of gunshot wounds, and police launched a homicide investigation.
