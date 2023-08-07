Police seized an ounce of methamphetamine and arrested a 31-year-old man in a traffic stop Friday afternoon in Joplin.
Capt. William Davis said an officer stopped a vehicle in downtown Joplin matching the description of a suspect vehicle in a burglary in Carterville.
Davis said a search of the vehicle turned up an ounce of meth in the glove compartment and an electronic scale. A passenger, Juan J. Rojo Robles, 31, of Joplin, was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance, which the prosecutor's office later filed as felony possession.
The burglary case remains under investigation by Carterville police.
