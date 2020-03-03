A Joplin police special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team is in the process of flushing out occupants of a residence in the 2700 block of South Minnesota Avenue in connection with an armed robbery that took place early today at another residence a few blocks away.
Several people have come out of the residence and are being questioned by officers. But others are believed to still be inside despite the SWAT team's efforts to get them to come out. Police are urging people to stay away from the area.
The incident began at 8:15 a.m. when officers were dispatched to another residence in the 2500 block of South Grand Avenue in regards to an armed robbery that had just taken place. Occupants of that residence reported that an unspecified number of suspects had entered and stolen property at gunpoint.
No injuries were reported in the robbery, according to police.
Officers located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's vehicle about 8:30 a.m. parked outside the residence on Minnesota Avenue and the SWAT team was called in.
