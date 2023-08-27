There would be no increase in the city of Joplin’s total tax rate for 2024 if it is adopted as proposed by the Joplin City Council at a special meeting Monday.
The council will meet at 6 p.m. for a public hearing on the proposed levy and for council to take action on the proposed ordinance that would set it. Residents may comment on the levy at the public hearing that will precede council action.
The levy is calculated by state officials using a formula that includes the consumer price index as determined by the state auditor and the valuation of all properties in the county.
Joplin taxpayers would see no difference in next year’s tax bill with the recommended rate of 42.05 cents per $100 assessed valuation, the same rate as 2023 tax bills.
The proposed levy would mean a home with an assessed value of $100,000 would stay at $79.90.
The levy is split between the city and the Joplin Public Library. The city’s part will remain the same as last year’s rate at 17.46 cents. The library’s portion would continue to be 24.59 cents.
Leslie Haase, city finance director, said the property tax provides nearly 1.3% of the general government revenue and is used to fund a portion of health, parks and solid waste services.
Property tax is expected to generate slightly more than $1.315 million for the city and more than $1.648 million for the library operations.
