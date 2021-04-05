The Joplin Public Library is expanding its business hours.
Beginning this week, the library will open at 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday, rather than at 10 a.m. New hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The library's hours of operation have been returning in increments since the building reopened on June 8. The changes reflect a continued effort to provide safe access to the public during the pandemic.
"We hope the earlier opening time will allow more convenient access for our community members," said Jeana Gockley, the library director, in a statement.
Face coverings are encouraged, and patrons will be asked to abide by social distancing protocols. Curbside pickup also will be available during business hours. Library users can access digital resources at any time at joplinpubliclibrary.org/online-resources-by-category.
Details: 417-623-7953.
