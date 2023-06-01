The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
“Never Forget Eleanor,” June Jason
“To the Other Side,” Erika Meza
“Wombat Said Come In,” Carmen Agra Deedy
“Brown is Beautiful,” Supriya Kelkar
“Jack the Library Cat,” Marietta Apollonio
“How Do You Spell Unfair?: MacNolia Cox and the National Spelling Bee,” Carole Boston Weatherford
CD BOOK FICTION
“The Long March Home: A World War II Novel of the Pacific,” Marcus Brotherton
“Shell Beach,” T. Davis Bunn
“Simply Lies,” David Baldacci
“Remember Me: A Novel,” Estelle Laure
“Fields of Bounty,” Lauraine Snelling
“A Calder at Heart,” Janet Dailey
LARGE PRINT FICTION
“The White Lady: A Novel,” Jacqueline Winspear
“The Fourth Enemy,” Anne Perry
“The Faraway World: Stories,” Patricia Engel
“Swamp Story: A Novel,” Dave Barry
“All that is Mine I Carry with Me: A Novel,” William Landay
“Letters of Trust,” Wanda E. Brunstetter
ADULT NONFICTION
“Van Life for Dummies,” Seb Santabarbara
“Boston Tabloid: The Killing of Robin Benedict,” Don Stradley
“FrightFest Guide: Monster Movies,” Michael Gingold
“American Table: The Foods, People and Innovations that Feed Us,” Lisa Kingsley
“Bub: Essays from Just North of Nashville,” Drew Bratcher
“Homegrown: Timothy McVeigh and the Rise of Right-Wing Extremism,” Jeffrey Toobin
