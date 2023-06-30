The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
“Harmony & Echo: the Mermaid Ballet,” Brigette Barrager.
“Oh No, the Aunts Are Here,” Adam Rex.
“Pocket Full of Sads,” Brad Davidson.
“A Library,” Nikki Giovanni.
“La Guitarrista,” Lucky Diaz.
“10 Cats,” Emily Gravett.
ADULT FICTION
“The Lay-Off House,” David Rogers Jr.
“Out of the Ashes: A Novel,” Kara Thomas.
“We Could Be So Good,” Cat Sebastian.
“Ink Blood Sister Scribe: A Novel,” Emma Torzs.
“Hedge: A Novel,” Jane Delury.
“The Blighted Stars,” Megan E. O’Keefe.
ADULT NONFICTION
“Malady of the Mind: Schizophrenia and the Path to Prevention,” Jeffrey A. Lieberman.
“Children of the State: Survival and Hope in the Juvenile Justice System,” Jeff Hobbs.
“Oscar Wars: A History of Hollywood in Gold, Sweat, and Tears,” Michael Schulman.
“Trust the Plan: The Rise of QAnon and the Conspiracy that Unhinged America,” Will Sommer.
“Never Give Up: A Prairie Family’s Story,” Tom Brokaw.
“You Have to Be Prepared to Die Before You Can Begin to Live: Ten Weeks in Birmingham that Changed America,” Paul Kix.
