The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
CD BOOK FICTON
“Demon Copperhead: A Novel,” Barbara Kingsolver.
“Long Shadows,” David Baldacci.
“The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece: A Novel,” Tom Hanks.
“The Covenant of Water: A Novel,” Abraham Verghese.
“The Wedding Planner,” Danielle Steel.
“The King’s Pleasure: A Novel of Henry VIII,” Alison Weir.
ADULT FICTION
“The Five-Star Weekend,” Elin Hilderbrand.
“Blue Skies: A Novel,” T. Coraghessan Boyle.
“The Keeper of Stories,” Sally Page.
“The Private Life of Spies; and the Exquisite Art of Getting Even,” Alexander McCall Smith.
“Lady Tan’s Circle of Women: A Novel,” Lisa See.
“American Howl: An Epic,” Luke Smith.
ADULT NONFICTION
“Roe: The History of a National Obsession,” Mary Ziegler.
“Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians and a Legacy of Rage,” Jeff Guinn.
“Secrets of the Elephants,” P. Kahumbu.
“Origami + Kirigami for the Home: Paper Art Decorations, Gift Wrapping and Homemade Cards,” Wei You.
“Pageboy: A Memoir,” Elliot Page.
“Do Let’s Have Another Drink!: The Dry Wit and Fizzy Life of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother,” Gareth Russell.
