The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.

CD BOOK FICTON

“Demon Copperhead: A Novel,” Barbara Kingsolver.

“Long Shadows,” David Baldacci.

“The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece: A Novel,” Tom Hanks.

“The Covenant of Water: A Novel,” Abraham Verghese.

“The Wedding Planner,” Danielle Steel.

“The King’s Pleasure: A Novel of Henry VIII,” Alison Weir.

ADULT FICTION

“The Five-Star Weekend,” Elin Hilderbrand.

“Blue Skies: A Novel,” T. Coraghessan Boyle.

“The Keeper of Stories,” Sally Page.

“The Private Life of Spies; and the Exquisite Art of Getting Even,” Alexander McCall Smith.

“Lady Tan’s Circle of Women: A Novel,” Lisa See.

“American Howl: An Epic,” Luke Smith.

ADULT NONFICTION

“Roe: The History of a National Obsession,” Mary Ziegler.

“Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians and a Legacy of Rage,” Jeff Guinn.

“Secrets of the Elephants,” P. Kahumbu.

“Origami + Kirigami for the Home: Paper Art Decorations, Gift Wrapping and Homemade Cards,” Wei You.

“Pageboy: A Memoir,” Elliot Page.

“Do Let’s Have Another Drink!: The Dry Wit and Fizzy Life of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother,” Gareth Russell.

