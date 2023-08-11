The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.

CD MUSIC

“Wicked: A New Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording,” Stephen Schwartz

“Austin,” Post Malone

“Truth Killer,” Sevendust

JUVENILE EASY NONFICTION

“Mega-Predators of the Past,” Melissa Stewart

“Every Body: A Celebration of Diverse Abilities,” Shelley Rotner

“Hidden Hope: How a Toy and a Hero Saved Lives During the Holocaust,” Elisa Boxer

“Sloths,” Laura Buller

“How the Sea Came to Be: And All the Creatures in It,” Jennifer Berne

“Ketanji: Justice Jackson’s Journey to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Kekla Magoon

LARGE PRINT FICTION“The Good Luck Cafe,” Annie Rains

“The Heart’s Choice,” Tracie Peterson

“When She Was Good: A Novel,” Michael Robotham

“The Bangalore Detectives Club,” Harini Nagendra

“Flags on the Bayou: A Novel,” James Lee Burke

“Good Dog, Bad Cop,” David Rosenfelt

ADULT NONFICTION

“What’s Eating Us: Women, Food and the Epidemic of Body Anxiety,” Cole Kazdin

“Black Ball: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Spencer Haywood and the Generation that Saved the Soul of the NBA,” Theresa Runstedtler

“Hooked: How Crafting Saved my Life,” Sutton Foster

“The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime and a Dangerous Obsession,” Michael Finkel

“Book of Lists,” Barbara Paskoff

“Ever-Green Vietnamese: Super-Fresh Recipes, Starring Plants from Land and Sea,” Andrea Quynhgiao Nguyen

