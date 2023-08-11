The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
CD MUSIC
“Wicked: A New Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording,” Stephen Schwartz
“Austin,” Post Malone
“Truth Killer,” Sevendust
JUVENILE EASY NONFICTION
“Mega-Predators of the Past,” Melissa Stewart
“Every Body: A Celebration of Diverse Abilities,” Shelley Rotner
“Hidden Hope: How a Toy and a Hero Saved Lives During the Holocaust,” Elisa Boxer
“Sloths,” Laura Buller
“How the Sea Came to Be: And All the Creatures in It,” Jennifer Berne
“Ketanji: Justice Jackson’s Journey to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Kekla Magoon
LARGE PRINT FICTION“The Good Luck Cafe,” Annie Rains
“The Heart’s Choice,” Tracie Peterson
“When She Was Good: A Novel,” Michael Robotham
“The Bangalore Detectives Club,” Harini Nagendra
“Flags on the Bayou: A Novel,” James Lee Burke
“Good Dog, Bad Cop,” David Rosenfelt
ADULT NONFICTION
“What’s Eating Us: Women, Food and the Epidemic of Body Anxiety,” Cole Kazdin
“Black Ball: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Spencer Haywood and the Generation that Saved the Soul of the NBA,” Theresa Runstedtler
“Hooked: How Crafting Saved my Life,” Sutton Foster
“The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime and a Dangerous Obsession,” Michael Finkel
“Book of Lists,” Barbara Paskoff
“Ever-Green Vietnamese: Super-Fresh Recipes, Starring Plants from Land and Sea,” Andrea Quynhgiao Nguyen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.