The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
JUVENILE CD BOOKS
“Anubis Speaks!” Vicky Alvear Shecter
“Everybunny Loves Magic,” Aaron Reynolds
“David Dixon’s Day as a Dachshund,” Kathryn Holmes
“Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” Jeff Kinney
ADULT FICTION
“The River We Remember: A Novel,” William Kent Krueger
“Payback in Death,” J.D. Robb
“Holly: A Novel,” Stephen King
“Mother-Daughter Murder Night: A Novel,” Nina Simon
“The Bone Hacker,” Kathy Reichs
“Out of the Dawn: A Novel,” P.C. Cast
LARGE PRINT FICTION
“The Carnivale of Curiosities,” Amiee Gibbs
“The Bone Hacker,” Kathy Reichs
“After Death,” Dean R. Koontz
“Dead Fall: A Thriller,” Brad Thor
“Lying Beside You: A Novel,” Michael Robotham
“Murder at the Irish Bakery,” Carlene O’Connor
ADULT NONFICTION
“Life Worth Living: A Guide to What Matters Most,” Miroslav Volf
“Cancel Wars: How Universities Can Foster Free Speech, Promote Inclusion and Renew Democracy,” Sigal R. Ben-Porath
“Making the Rounds: Defying Norms in Love and Medicine,” Patricia Grayhall
“Sex Talks with Tweens: What to Say & How to Say It,” Amy Lang
“Meal Prep Magic: Time-Saving Tricks for Stress-Free Cooking,” Catherine McCord
“Never Far From Home: My Journey from Brooklyn to Hip Hop, Microsoft and the Law,” Bruce Jackson
