JUVENILE CD BOOKS

“Anubis Speaks!” Vicky Alvear Shecter

“Everybunny Loves Magic,” Aaron Reynolds

“David Dixon’s Day as a Dachshund,” Kathryn Holmes

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” Jeff Kinney

ADULT FICTION

“The River We Remember: A Novel,” William Kent Krueger

“Payback in Death,” J.D. Robb

“Holly: A Novel,” Stephen King

“Mother-Daughter Murder Night: A Novel,” Nina Simon

“The Bone Hacker,” Kathy Reichs

“Out of the Dawn: A Novel,” P.C. Cast

LARGE PRINT FICTION

“The Carnivale of Curiosities,” Amiee Gibbs

“After Death,” Dean R. Koontz

“Dead Fall: A Thriller,” Brad Thor

“Lying Beside You: A Novel,” Michael Robotham

“Murder at the Irish Bakery,” Carlene O’Connor

ADULT NONFICTION

“Life Worth Living: A Guide to What Matters Most,” Miroslav Volf

“Cancel Wars: How Universities Can Foster Free Speech, Promote Inclusion and Renew Democracy,” Sigal R. Ben-Porath

“Making the Rounds: Defying Norms in Love and Medicine,” Patricia Grayhall

“Sex Talks with Tweens: What to Say & How to Say It,” Amy Lang

“Meal Prep Magic: Time-Saving Tricks for Stress-Free Cooking,” Catherine McCord

“Never Far From Home: My Journey from Brooklyn to Hip Hop, Microsoft and the Law,” Bruce Jackson

