The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
CD BOOK FICTION
“Folklorn,” Angela Mi Young Hur.
“Malfunction Junction,” Rachel Aukes.
“Hard Road to Vengeance,” William W. Johnstone.
“A Little Ray of Sunshine,” Kristan Higgins.
“Palazzo,” Danielle Steel.
“The Private Life of Spies; and the Exquisite Art of Getting Even,” Alexander McCall Smith.
ADULT FICTION
“Particles in the Air: A Dr. Mallory Hayes Medical Thriller,” Jenna Podjasek.
“Single Dads Club,” Therese Beharrie.
“Apoca Lips,” Piers Anthony.
“Chasing Manhattan: A Novel,” John Gray.
“Rogue Justice: A Novel,” Stacey Abrams.
“The First Bright Thing,” J. R. Dawson.
LARGE-PRINT FICTION
“Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers,” Jesse Q. Sutanto.
“Central Park West: A Crime Novel,” James B. Comey Jr.
“A Heart Full of Headstones,” Ian Rankin.
“Coldwater Range,” John D. Nesbitt.
“Sweet Pea Summer,” Alys Murray.
“Angelika Frankenstein Makes Her Match: A Novel,” Sally Thorne.
