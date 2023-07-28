The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
JUVENILE EASY FICTION
“Meet Yasmin,” Saadia Faruqi
“The Mystery of the Painted Fan,” Linda Trinh
“Poppleton at Christmas,” Cynthia Rylant
“Luma and the Hiccupping Dragon,” Leah Mohammed
“The Search for Treasure: The Sixth Adventure in the Kingdom of Fantasy,” Geronimo Stilton
“Awesome Orange Birthday,” Mitalie Banerjee Ruths
ADULT FICTION
“Too Late: A Novel,” Colleen Hoover
“A Bright New Day,” Debbie Macomber
“The Block Party: A Novel,” Jamie Day
“Dead Fall: A Thriller,” Brad Thor
“Light Bringer,” Pierce Brown
“Pink Lemonade Cupcake Murder,” Joanne Fluke
ADULT NONFICTION
“When Crack Was King: A People’s History of a Misunderstood Era,” Donovan X. Ramsey
“Building: A Carpenter’s Notes on Life & the Art of Good Work,” Mark Ellison
“The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man,” David Von Drehle
“100 Things to Do in Kansas City Before You Die,” Traci Angel
“Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s,” B. Dylan Hollis
“You Are a Theologian: An Invitation to Know and Love God Well,” Jen Wilkin
TEEN FICTION
“The Quiet Part Out Loud,” Deborah Crossland
“House of Roots and Ruin,” Erin A. Craig
“The Warrior’s Curse,” Jennifer A. Nielsen
