The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
ADULT FICTION
“The Wind Knows My Name: A Novel,” Isabel Allende.
“Such Kindness: A Novel,” Andre Dubus III.
“Daughters of Nantucket,” Julie Gerstenblatt.
“The Doxxing of Clearwater High: A Novel,” Michael Rossi.
“The MX Book of New Sherlock Holmes Stories. Part XXXIV, However Improbable (1878-1888).” “The Iron Princess,” Barbara Hambly.
ADULT NONFICTION“Third Culture Kids: Growing Up Among Worlds,” David C. Pollock.
“The Well-Lived Life: A 102-Year-Old Doctor’s Six Secrets to Health and Happiness at Every Age,” Gladys McGarey.
“The Instant Air Fryer Bible:
125 Simple, Step-by-Step Recipes to Make the Most of Every Instant Air Fryer,” Bruce Weinstein.
“How to Love Teaching Again: Work Smarter, Beat Burnout, and Watch Your Students Thrive,” Jamie Sears.
“Leap Over a Wall: Earthy Spirituality for Everyday Christians,” Eugene H. Peterson.
