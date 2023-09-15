The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
JUVENILE FICTION
“Top Story,” Kelly Yang
“The Super Secret Octagon Valley Society,” Melissa de la Cruz
“The Not-So-Chosen One,” Andrew Auseon
“Flora la Fresca & the Art of Friendship,” Veronica Chamber
“Evil Genius,” Chris Grabenstein
“Mixed Up,” Gordon Korman
DVDs
“Master Gardener” “Blue Jean” “Air” “Joy Ride” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
ADULT FICTION
“Tom Lake: A Novel,” Ann Patchett
“The Fraud,” Zadie Smith
“The Traitor Among Us,” Anne Perry
“Nineteen Steps: A Novel,” Millie Bobby Brown
“Not Forever, But for Now: A Novel,” Chuck Palahniuk
“Learned by Heart,” Emma Donoghue
ADULT NONFICTION
“The Blue Zones Secrets for Living Longer: Lessons from the Healthiest Places on Earth,” Dan Buettner
“The Six: The Untold Story of America’s First Women Astronauts,” Loren Grush
“The Best Strangers in the World: Stories from a Life Spent Listening,” Ari Shapiro
“Generations: The Real Differences Between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers and Silents — and What They Mean for America’s Future,” Jean M. Twenge
“Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life, Death, Love (and Banana Pudding),” Laura Dern
“Searching for Savanna: The Murder of One Native American Woman and the Violence Against the Many,” Mona Gable
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.