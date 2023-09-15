The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.

JUVENILE FICTION

“Top Story,” Kelly Yang

“The Super Secret Octagon Valley Society,” Melissa de la Cruz

“The Not-So-Chosen One,” Andrew Auseon

“Flora la Fresca & the Art of Friendship,” Veronica Chamber

“Evil Genius,” Chris Grabenstein

“Mixed Up,” Gordon Korman

DVDs

“Master Gardener” “Blue Jean” “Air” “Joy Ride” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

ADULT FICTION

“Tom Lake: A Novel,” Ann Patchett

“The Fraud,” Zadie Smith

“The Traitor Among Us,” Anne Perry

“Nineteen Steps: A Novel,” Millie Bobby Brown

“Not Forever, But for Now: A Novel,” Chuck Palahniuk

“Learned by Heart,” Emma Donoghue

ADULT NONFICTION

“The Blue Zones Secrets for Living Longer: Lessons from the Healthiest Places on Earth,” Dan Buettner

“The Six: The Untold Story of America’s First Women Astronauts,” Loren Grush

“The Best Strangers in the World: Stories from a Life Spent Listening,” Ari Shapiro

“Generations: The Real Differences Between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers and Silents — and What They Mean for America’s Future,” Jean M. Twenge

“Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life, Death, Love (and Banana Pudding),” Laura Dern

“Searching for Savanna: The Murder of One Native American Woman and the Violence Against the Many,” Mona Gable

