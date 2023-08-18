The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
JUVENILE NONFICTION
“The Astronaut’s Guide to Leaving the Planet,” Terry Virts
“Run for Office,” Christy Mihaly
“Bluey and Bingo’s Fancy Restaurant Cookbook” “Disney Villains Cookbook,” Joy Howard
“Bite, Sting, Kill!: The Incredible Science of Toxins, Venom, Fangs & Stingers,” Julie Beer
ADULT FICTION
“The Deep Sky,” Yume Kitasei
“Gryphon in Light,” Mercedes Lackey
“The Crow Valley Karaoke Championships,” Ali Bryan
“Prom Mom: A Novel,” Laura Lippman
“Dead Mountain,” Douglas J. Preston
“The Paris Assignment: A Novel,” Rhys Bowen
ADULT NONFICTION
“Women of the American Revolution,” Samantha Wilcoxson
“American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal,” Neil King Jr.
“Ghosts of the Orphanage: A Story of Mysterious Deaths, a Conspiracy of Silence and a Search for Justice,” Christine Kenneally
“Walking with Gorillas: The Journey of an African Wildlife Vet,” Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka
“But Have You Read the Book? 52 Literary Gems that Inspired our Favorite Films,” Kristen Lopez
“How to Study Magic: A Guide to History, Lore and Building Your Own Practice,” Sarah Lyons
