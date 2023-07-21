The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
CD MUSIC
“Monovision,” Ray LaMontagne
“Tearing at the Seams,” Nathaniel Rateliff
“Coming Home,” Leon Bridges
“Ram,” Paul McCartney
JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
“One Million Trees: A True Story,” Kristen Balouch
“Dazzlin’ Dolly: The Songwriting, Hit-Singing, Guitar-Picking Dolly Parton,” Suzanne Slade
“The Night Before Freedom: A Juneteenth Story,” Glenda Armand
“The Yellow Handkerchief: El Panuelo Amarillo,” Donna Barba Higuera
“B is for Bananas: A Going Bananas Alphabet Book,” Carrie Tillotson
“My Dad with Dad,” Rae Crawford
CD BOOK FICTION
“Remember Me,” Mary Balogh
“Such Kindness: A Novel,” Andre Dubus III
“Anger Bang,” Avery Flynn
“12 Miles Below,” Mark Arrows
“Visions in Death,” J.D. Robb
ADULT NONFICTION
“The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation,” Rosemary Sullivan
“It’s Not What You Think: An American Woman in Saudi Arabia,” Sabeeha Rehman
“Jackie: Public, Private, Secret,” J. Randy Taraborrelli
“Random Acts of Medicine: The Hidden Forces that Sway Doctors, Impact Patients and Shape Our Health,” Anupam B. Jena
“1964: Eyes of the Storm,” Paul McCartney
“Beastly: The 40,000-Year Story of Animals and Us,” Keggie Carew
