The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.

JUVENILE STORYBOOKS

“Hello, Moon,” Evan Turk

“I am a Great Friend!” Lauren Stohler

“Lola’s Nana-Bibi Comes to Visit,” Anna McQuinn

“Capybara Is Friends With Everyone,” Maddie Frost

“Lupe Lopez: Rock Star Rules!” E.E. Charlton-Trujillo

“Farmhouse,” Sophie Blackall

ADULT FICTION

The Connellys of County Down,” Tracey Lange

“Tom Lake: a Novel,” Ann Patchett

“At the Coffee Shop of Curiosities,” Heather S. Webber

“The Little Village of Book Lovers: A Novel,” Nina George

“The Ocean Above Me: A Novel,” Kevin Sites

“Six Ostriches: A Dr. Bannerman Vet Mystery,” Philipp Schott

ADULT NONFICTION

“The Little Book of Self-Soothing: 150 Ways to Manage Emotions, Relieve Stress, and Restore Calm,” Robin Raven

“Sugar High: 50 Recipes for Cannabis Desserts,” Chris Sayegh

“Prince on Prince: Interviews and Encounters,” Prince Interviewee

“The Ship Beneath the Ice: The Discovery of Shackleton’s Endurance,” Mensun Bound

“Don’t Think, Dear: On Loving & Leaving Ballet,” Alice Robb

“All the Knowledge in the World: The Extraordinary History of the Encyclopedia,” Simon Garfield

