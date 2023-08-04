The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
“Hello, Moon,” Evan Turk
“I am a Great Friend!” Lauren Stohler
“Lola’s Nana-Bibi Comes to Visit,” Anna McQuinn
“Capybara Is Friends With Everyone,” Maddie Frost
“Lupe Lopez: Rock Star Rules!” E.E. Charlton-Trujillo
“Farmhouse,” Sophie Blackall
ADULT FICTION
“The Connellys of County Down,” Tracey Lange
“Tom Lake: a Novel,” Ann Patchett
“At the Coffee Shop of Curiosities,” Heather S. Webber
“The Little Village of Book Lovers: A Novel,” Nina George
“The Ocean Above Me: A Novel,” Kevin Sites
“Six Ostriches: A Dr. Bannerman Vet Mystery,” Philipp Schott
ADULT NONFICTION
“The Little Book of Self-Soothing: 150 Ways to Manage Emotions, Relieve Stress, and Restore Calm,” Robin Raven
“Sugar High: 50 Recipes for Cannabis Desserts,” Chris Sayegh
“Prince on Prince: Interviews and Encounters,” Prince Interviewee
“The Ship Beneath the Ice: The Discovery of Shackleton’s Endurance,” Mensun Bound
“Don’t Think, Dear: On Loving & Leaving Ballet,” Alice Robb
“All the Knowledge in the World: The Extraordinary History of the Encyclopedia,” Simon Garfield
