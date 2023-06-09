The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
JUVENILE EASY NONFICTON
“Dinosaur Atlas: When They Roamed, How They Lived, and Where We Find Their Fossils.”
“Making More: How Life Begins,” Katherine Roy.
“Behold the Octopus!” Suzanne Slade.
“Hold Them Close: A Love Letter to Black Children,” Jamilah Thompkins- Bigelow.
“A Leopard Diary: My Journey into the Hidden World of a Mother and Her Cubs,” Suzi Eszterhas.
“How Do Meerkats Order Pizza?: Wild Facts about Animals and the Scientists Who Study Them,” Brooke Barker.
ADULT NONFICTION
“Eat & Flourish: How Food Supports Emotional Well-Being,” Mary Beth Albright.
“How Medicine Works and When It Doesn’t: Learning Who to Trust to Get and Stay Healthy,” F. Perry Wilson.
“Egypt’s Golden Couple: When Akhenaten and Nefertiti Were Gods on Earth,” John Coleman Darnell.
“The Birth of Rock and Roll: The Illustrated Story of Sun Records and the 70 Recordings that Changed the World,” Peter Gurainick.
“Patina Modern: A Guide to Designing Warm, Timeless Interiors,” Chris Mitchell.
“Paper Collage Workshop,” Samuel Price.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.