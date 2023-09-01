The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
“The Secret Pocket,” Peggy Janicki
“Jayylen’s Juneteenth Surprise,” Lavaille Lavette
“Harry Can Hear,” Fynisa Engler
“Cake vs. Pie,” Sudipta Bardhan-Quallen
“Moses and the Runaway Lamb,” Jacqueline Jules
“The Carpet: An Afghan Family Story,” Dezh Azaad
ADULT FICTION
“The Handyman Method: A Story of Terror,” Nick Cutter
“Birder, She Wrote,” Donna Andrews
“The Breakaway: A Novel,” Jennifer Weiner
“Enchanted to Meet You: A Witches of West Habor Novel,” Meg Cabot
“The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” James McBride
“Finding Cinderella: A Novella,” Colleen Hoover
ADULT NONFICTION
“Freedom’s Furies: How Isabel Paterson, Rose Wilder Lane and Ayn Rand Found Liberty in an Age of Darkness,” Timothy Sandefur
“Necessary Trouble: Growing Up at Midcentury,” Drew Gilpin Faust
“Tucker,” Chadwick Moore
“The Second World Wars: How the First Global Conflict Was Fought and Won,” Victor Davis Hanson
“Healing from Toxic Relationships: 10 Essential Steps to Recover from Gaslighting, Narcissism and Emotional Abuse,” Stephanie Sarkis
“Guinness World Records 2023”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.