CD BOOK FICTION

“Lady Tan’s Circle of Women,” Lisa See

“Implacable,” Jack Campbell

“The Bitter Past: A Mystery,” Bruce Borgos

“Star Bringer,” Tracy Wolff

“Light Bringer,” Pierce Brown

“Pink Lemonade Cake Murder,” Joanne Fluke

ADULT NONFICTION

“Gentleman Bandit: The True Story of Black Bart, the Old West’s Most Infamous Stagecoach Robber,” John Boessenecker

“Hitler’s Aristocrats: The Secret Power Players in Britain and America Who Supported the Nazis, 1923-1941,” Susan Ronald

“The Other Family Doctor: A Veterinarian Explores What Animals Can Teach Us about Love, Life, and Mortality,” Karen Fine

“Femina: A New History of the Middle Ages, Through the Women Written Out of It,” Janina Ramirez

“A Pocketful of Happiness: A Memoir,” Richard E. Grant

“If It Sounds Like a Quack …: A Journey to the Fringes of American Medicine,” Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling

ADULT FICTION

“The Stories We Keep: A Novel of Motherhood, Mental Health & Hope,” Shawna Holly

“Tom Lake: A Novel,” Ann Patchett

“None of This Is True,” Lisa Jewell

“The Invisible Hour: A Novel,” Alice Hoffman

“The Museum of Human History: A Novel,” Rebekah Bergman

“Sammy Espinoza’s Last Review: A Novel,” Tehlor Kay Mejia

TEEN FICTION

“Cloak of Scarlet,” Melanie Dickerson

“Self-Made Boys: A Great Gatsby Remix,” Anna-Marie McLemore

“Saint Juniper’s Folly,” Alex Crespo

