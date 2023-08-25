The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
CD BOOK FICTION
“Lady Tan’s Circle of Women,” Lisa See
“Implacable,” Jack Campbell
“The Bitter Past: A Mystery,” Bruce Borgos
“Star Bringer,” Tracy Wolff
“Light Bringer,” Pierce Brown
“Pink Lemonade Cake Murder,” Joanne Fluke
ADULT NONFICTION
“Gentleman Bandit: The True Story of Black Bart, the Old West’s Most Infamous Stagecoach Robber,” John Boessenecker
“Hitler’s Aristocrats: The Secret Power Players in Britain and America Who Supported the Nazis, 1923-1941,” Susan Ronald
“The Other Family Doctor: A Veterinarian Explores What Animals Can Teach Us about Love, Life, and Mortality,” Karen Fine
“Femina: A New History of the Middle Ages, Through the Women Written Out of It,” Janina Ramirez
“A Pocketful of Happiness: A Memoir,” Richard E. Grant
“If It Sounds Like a Quack …: A Journey to the Fringes of American Medicine,” Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling
ADULT FICTION
“The Stories We Keep: A Novel of Motherhood, Mental Health & Hope,” Shawna Holly
“Tom Lake: A Novel,” Ann Patchett
“None of This Is True,” Lisa Jewell
“The Invisible Hour: A Novel,” Alice Hoffman
“The Museum of Human History: A Novel,” Rebekah Bergman
“Sammy Espinoza’s Last Review: A Novel,” Tehlor Kay Mejia
TEEN FICTION
“Cloak of Scarlet,” Melanie Dickerson
“Self-Made Boys: A Great Gatsby Remix,” Anna-Marie McLemore
“Saint Juniper’s Folly,” Alex Crespo
