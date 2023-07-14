The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
JUVENILE FICTION
“The Eyes & the Impossible,” Dave Eggers
“The Storyteller,” Brandon Hobson
“The One and Only Ruby,” Katherine Applegate
“The Extraordinary Adventures of Alice Tonks,” Emily Kenny
“The Very Dangerous Sisters of Indigo McCloud,” John Hearne
“Curses Are the Worst,” Elizabeth Eulberg
ADULT FICTION
“Mr. Kato Plays Family,” Milena Michiko Flasar
“The Radcliffe Ladies’ Reading Club: A Novel,” Julia Thomas
“The Last Dance: The First Detective Miller Novel,” Mark Billingham
“Yours Truly,” Abby Jimenez
“The Five-Star Weekend,” Elin Hilderbrand
“Before We Were Yours: A Novel,” Lisa Wingate
ADULT NONFICTION
“Look for Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself,” Luke Russert
“What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds,” Jennifer Ackerman
“White House by the Sea: A Century of the Kennedys at Hyannis Port,” Kate Storey
“Life on Delay: Making Peace with a Stutter,” John Hendrickson
“Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma,” Claire Dederer
“Coming of Age in 2020: Teenagers on the Year that Changed Everything” TEEN NONFICTION“Suicide: When It Happens to Someone You Know,” Bonnie Szumski
“Teen Guide to Side Gigs: Working in the New Economy,” Stuart A. Kallen
“The History of Anime and Manga,” Andrea C. Nakaya
“Quick Guide to Anime and Manga,” Robert M. Henderson
