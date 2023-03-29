A $3.5 million grant for housing revitalization in Joplin will help push forward the City Council's priority projects for community improvements.
"I think this grant is significant," City Manager Nick Edwards said Wednesday. "Of all the grants we've been putting in for, this might make the most visible impact or significant change" in Joplin's older neighborhoods. "I like that it helps make housing attainable and also will help improve our housing stock for future years."
Gov. Mike Parson's office last week announced that community revitalization grants totaling more than $94 million have been awarded to 70 projects across the state. That grant program, launched in September, is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Joplin is to receive $3.5 million that will be matched by the city to provide $7 million toward two of the council's top 20 priorities to advance the city.
The No. 1 priority set by the City Council is a neighborhood improvement program that is aimed at providing new or revitalized housing in older neighborhoods.
Buying assistance
This program would promote homebuying in any part of the city by providing assistance with down payments and closing costs. Troy Bolander, the city's director of planning and development and neighborhoods, said it will be much like the Joplin Homebuyers Assistance Program offered after the 2011 tornado. City officials have budgeted $3 million of the $7 million in available funding toward the program.
Some details of the program are still being developed. What has been determined is that it would offer up to $40,000 in forgivable funding for down payments of 20% plus closing costs for a home purchase.
That could help a homebuyer afford a house of up to about about $200,000, Bolander said. There will be eligibility income limits established before applications become available, he added.
"The purpose of that program is for people who want to buy a home who do not have a down payment or closing costs to afford one," Bolander said. Those who apply would be eligible if they are preapproved by a mortgage lender for a loan, he said.
JHAP was created with the intent to spur post-tornado homebuilding and buying. It was originally established with the expectation that it could help up to about 250 people, but it became so popular that funding was added from Joplin's tornado recovery grant funds and was extended. By the time the program was concluded, it helped about 600 families buy homes, Bolander said.
Having that assistance today could bring people into the homebuying market who could not afford it because of the rising values of real estate, rising home construction costs and the increases in mortgage interest rates. The city assistance could offset those increased costs, Bolander said.
"This should be a strong opportunity for building and investment in the community," the city manager said. "It sends a message that we want to improve the housing stock in the community and the need is backed by the housing study" the city obtained.
The study detailed in January 2022 by Urban Partners, a Philadelphia firm that was commissioned by the study to conduct a comprehensive housing market analysis, projected a strong demand continuing through this decade for Joplin. The consultants recommended doubling down on housing construction in all sectors.
After the study was discussed at a council meeting, the city manager said the biggest takeaway for him is that Joplin needs more housing options at all levels and prices for different ages and demographics.
“We need more affordable housing," he said last year. "We need more workforce housing. We need housing for the senior population and we need more housing for the younger generation. There’s an across-the-board need for additional housing.”
Repairs and demolitions
The city also will provide $2 million for home repairs and another $2 million for the demolition of dangerous structures, Edwards said.
Bolander said that repairs of up to $40,000 per applicant could address any major systems of a house in need of repairs that would preserve or extend the life of the house. It will focus on addressing life and safety concerns, he added.
The grant funding for demolition would have to pave the way for homebuilding to replace whatever structure is demolished, the city manager said. That money could not be used for demolition for any other purpose.
Home rehabilitation and repair are No. 4 on the council's priority list.
Once the funding and the terms for the efforts are in place, work will have to be done quickly. The ARPA funding will expire in 2026 unless the federal government acts to extend the deadline, Edwards said.
Grant preparation
Tony Robyn, assistant city manager, said city officials were able to quickly apply for the funding and were successful in obtaining the grants because they had laid the groundwork by obtaining studies such as the housing studies and getting community input on the community's needs along the way.
Evidence of the support for the community goals and projects to be funded was provided by letters of support from local legislators, county commissioners, local agencies such as the Economic Security Corp., and organizations such as the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Joplin Alliance and the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity.
Edwards commended the leadership of the City Council in the panel's effort to devise a strategic plan with six goals that involve programs such as those that will come from the housing revitalization grant.
"The grant follows their work to prioritize efforts for the city" related to No. 1 and No. 4 priorities, Edwards said.
"They are serious about wanting to drive neighborhood improvements," the city manager said of the council members. "These funds will help."
Other area ARPA grants announced last week were:
• $250,000 to the city of Noel for downtown revitalization.
• $625,000 to Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity for affordable housing.
• $496,961 to Main Street Joplin for a nutritional center.
• $499,950 to the city of Carthage for downtown revitalization.
