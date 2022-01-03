Despite traditional winter weather arriving with the new year, Joplin just recorded its warmest December.
According to Drew Albert, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Springfield, Joplin’s average temperature in December was 50 degrees, shattering the previous December high of 47.4 degrees, which was logged in 1965.
An increase of 2.5 degrees “doesn’t really sound like that much,” Albert said, “but over a month that’s actually quite a bit. I think you can safely say that the 50-degree average was the warmest December on the climate record dating back to 1902 in Joplin.” That's the year meteorologists first began recording monthly and annual weather data in the Joplin area, he added.
Just as important, the 50-degree daily average was an “11.9-point departure” from the normal December monthly average of 38.1 degrees, Albert said.
“Anytime you start getting into double-digit (changes) … that’s pretty extraordinary,” he said. “It was much warmer than usual.”
During December, data gathered from the Joplin Regional Airport recorded daily temperatures reaching 76 degrees twice — on Dec. 2 and Dec. 15 — and 75 degrees twice — on Dec. 24 and Dec. 26. Christmas itself was a balmy 70 degrees.
In fact, the temperature broke 70 degrees eight days and 60 degrees 17 times in December.
The average daily maximum temperature in December was 60.9, compared with the the normal average maximum for the month of 47.8. On five occasions, Albert said, Joplin broke previous daily high records in December, including the days before and after Christmas.
On four occasions — Dec. 3, Dec. 14, Dec. 15 and Dec. 24 — minimum daily temperatures remained above 50 degrees, contributing to an average daily minimum of 39.2 degrees for the month, which was well above the normal average of 28.5 degrees.
While not getting quite as warm as Joplin, Springfield recorded its second-warmest December since 1889.
“(Springfield) didn’t break (1889’s record); we were just 2 degrees blow it,” Albert said, and then added: “It was a historically warm December” in Southwest Missouri.
Albert said it’s difficult to pin December’s warming trend down to any one source, whether it’s climate change or El Nino or La Nina or something else. The unpredictability of Mother Nature is akin to a simple but unpredictable dice roll.
“We hit (record highs) last month, and then look what happened on Jan. 1 and where we’re at now,” Albert said, citing the colder temperatures that arrived with the new year. “It feels like once we turned the calendar the temperatures just dropped” into more normal areas.
“In terms of the bigger picture, looking at a relatively small region like Joplin over a month’s time isn’t a good indicator one way or the other,” Albert said. To truly understand what’s going on globally, you have to look at the globe, he said.
