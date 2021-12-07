The Joplin Regional Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, was recently named the 2021 Philanthropic Foundation of the Year during the annual Philanthropy Day awards event.
Since its inception in 2006, the JRCF has awarded more than $50 million in grants to groups serving Joplin, Carl Junction and Webb City where it currently holds assets of $12.2 million.
The local foundation was recognized for its benevolent efforts at the National Philanthropy Day event hosted by the Association of Fundraising Professionals-Ozark Region Chapter on Nov. 9 in Springfield. It was nominated by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, which offers charitable resources and grants to nonprofits throughout Missouri.
Pete Ramsour, affiliate manager for the Joplin Regional Community Foundation, said two larger foundations had also been named as finalists for the category — the Hulston Family Foundation and the Sunderland Foundation.
“We were very honored that we were the third one and never dreamed that we’d win because we’re the smallest, by far,” he said. “I believe we won because of the wonderful success of our Philanthropic Society, which started in the summer of 2018. We’ve currently raised about $665,000 in that period of time. I think the award validates the good work that we’re doing.”
The Joplin Regional Community Foundation’s Philanthropic Society, also known as “The Phil” for short, provides high-impact grants to area agencies and nonprofits that make a noticeable difference in their communities. The award cited the work of the philanthropic arm of the JRCF that consists of 97 community members who aim to address public issues.
“I have no doubt that the work of ‘The Phil’ is why we were awarded,” said Ramsour. “It’s quite an accomplishment for us, and we’re very proud of how we helped the community.”
Ramsour said, out of the 97 members in the society, they generate nearly a quarter of a million dollars in grants annually. Past award recipients include Community Support Services of Missouri, the Alliance of Southwest Missouri, KCU’s College of Dental Medicine, Ascent Recovery Residence, Rapha International and Lafayette House.
“Part of ‘The Phil’s’ mission is to work with agency partners to help them work for sustainability in the future,” said Ramsour. “If they come up with $8,000, ‘The Phil’ will give them $2,000, and they can open their endowment. We have about 21 endowments, which is about $42,000 that we’ve given for new endowment funds. I think the value of those was $260,000.”
“The Phil” recently expanded to include a project called LAUNCH, a program that engages high school students in their communities with a commitment to match up to $10,000 of the students’ fundraising efforts. The goal is to encourage students to participate in philanthropic and charitable initiatives. Ramsour said since they’ve had such success already with “The Phil,” the LAUNCH program could be the next “Phil Jr.”
“We’ve had incredible support from the three schools — Joplin, Carl Junction and Webb City,” he said. “We’ve met with their superintendents and high school principals. We’re ready to start it in January. We want each school to raise $5,000, and we’ll give each school an additional $10,000 out of ‘The Phil.’ Then, the students themselves can decide where this $15,000 would go, whether it’s for playground equipment or COVID-19 vaccination drives. They have complete control, as long as it’s to a 501(c)3.”
For more information, visit https://www.cfozarks.org/affiliates/joplin-regional
