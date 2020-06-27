Joplin, on Saturday, still ranked as the nation's No. 1 hotspot for the rate of COVID-19 growth over the last seven days.
The region had the highest growth rate of COVID-19 cases over the last week among more than 300 Hospital Referral Regions, according to the Dartmouth Atlas of Healthcare Project.
The growth rate in Joplin over the last seven days was 10.6%. The Joplin area climbed to the top of the list last week, then fell to second place, then returned to the top spot.
Last Saturday, June 20, the growth rate was 11.9%.
The Joplin area on Saturday also ranked 14th in the nation for new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days.
The Joplin Hospital Referral Region includes the Joplin area, McDonald County, and parts of Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma.
