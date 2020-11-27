The roundabout at 44th Street and Connecticut Avenue in Joplin will open to traffic by the middle of next week, according to the city of Joplin. The west portion of Richard Joseph Boulevard will also open at that time.
Project construction is shifting to the south side of 44th Street. Work will continue through the winter months, with final completion scheduled for spring 2021.
The project to widen 44th Street and Connecticut Avenue began in spring 2019. It includes a five-lane road, with a sidewalk and shared-use path, as well as a roundabout at the intersection of 44th and Connecticut. The project is funded through the 3/8-cent capital improvement sales tax approved by voters in 2014. D&E Plumbing Co. is the contractor.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 543.
