The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Business Expo at Downstream Casino Resort on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 21-22.
This year's theme is "Expo 2020: See the Future." In keeping with that theme, a DMC DeLorean sports car, the type of vehicle that was used as a time machine in the "Back to the Future" movie franchise, will be on display, said Erin Slifka, marketing and public information manager for the chamber.
Slifka said the expo is an opportunity for business owners to connect and for the community to familiarize itself with services being offered in the area.
"We are expecting over 130 vendors," Slifka said, adding that some booth space is still available by contacting the chamber at 417-624-4150.
The event is open to local business owners and employees during the business-to-business day from noon to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
"You just need a business card for admission," Slifka said of Tuesday's event. "Wednesday is the community day that's open to the public."
Business community members are also invited to an after-hours event from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. The adults-only option will feature tastings from local restaurants, a cash bar, giveaways, prize drawings and more.
The community day runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22. Admission is $5 per person, or free for children 5 and younger.
"It's really an opportunity for our vendors to celebrate their successes and what the public and businesses can expect from that company as we move into the next decade," Slifka said.
More than 1,000 people attended last year's expo, she said.
