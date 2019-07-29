The 2019 Joplin Emancipation Park Days celebration will fill three days with education, cultural diversity and family fun at Ewert Park.
Events will kick off from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday with an opening celebration, gospel comedian Nick Cornell, gospel-blues band Rev Wilkins, a kids' glow bounce party and music in the park.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, a car show, kids' fest and community health and safety fair will get underway. A community drum circle will start at 5 p.m. Saturday, followed by a dominoes tournament, a band performance by the Kansas City Marching Falcons, a kids' dance challenge and live music from the Ocie Fisher Band.
At 9 a.m. Sunday, a worship service in the park will be hosted by local churches. There will also be a free swim at the Ewert Aquatic Center from 1 to 3 p.m.
The celebration aims to educate area residents about African American freedom and achievements while promoting cultural diversity through serving, educating and advocating in the community.
Details: joplinemancipation@gmail.com.
