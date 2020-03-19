The city of Joplin has suspended its Sunshine Lamp Trolley service until April 6.
The Metro Area Public Transit System (MAPS) bus will continue to provide curb-to-curb service for individuals. This services operations on a prescheduled basis to residents of the Joplin metro area.
To schedule a MAPS ride, residents should call the MAPS office at 417-626-8607 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. The MAPS building will be closed to the public until April 6.
