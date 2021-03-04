A committee of 22 Joplin residents has begun work to help prioritize projects that would be accomplished if voters later this year approve renewal of the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax.
Committee members met Tuesday night for an introductory session with city staff. Members were told that they would learn the details of project proposals that were identified by master plans done for both parks and stormwater.
Former Mayor Mike Seibert, as chairman, said that the committee’s work “is really part of the process to assist the council with a citizen group that will be able to rank the projects and give those back to council to approve and then take to voters.
“It’s really designed to have a tremendous amount of input from the public through the whole process,” Seibert said.
He expects the committee will meet four times in March and April.
After the council approves the project list, committee members will then speak to community groups to provide information about the future ballot proposal to extend the tax. City staff have discussed asking the council to approve the measure for the Aug. 3 election.
“The citizen committee will be able to help educate the public whether it’s making presentations online or to individual small groups,” Seibert said. “There will be a number of us on the committee who will volunteer to make those presentations. That’s information coming from citizens to citizens, and I think that is the type of openness that the citizens like to have.”
City Manager Nick Edwards and Finance Director Leslie Haase were among those from city staff who spoke to the committee members at Tuesday’s meeting.
Staff members including Paul Bloomberg, parks director, and David Hertzberg, public works director, will review the proposed projects from the master plans and talk about the details of them at future meetings, the committee was told.
Haase said a scoring matrix will be provided to committee members so that they could score each project, and those scores will be combined to determine the rankings.
Details of stormwater projects will be given to the committee at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.
In addition to Seibert, those appointed to the committee are Melodee Colbert-Kean, Taylor Brown, Bob Harrington, Josh DeTar, Jim Fleischaker, Jerrod Hogan, Fred Palmer, Andy Perigo, Steve Urie-Ross, Gary Duncan, Tom Franz, Rylee Hartwell, Brian Shaw, Drew Kimble, Dustin Parker, John Cox, Chris Erisman, Lindsay Gagnon, Barbara Hicklin, Kayla McCollum and Kevin Parker.
Voters first approved the sales tax 20 years ago and voted in 2011 to renew it for 10 years. The tax generates about $30 million over 10 years.
