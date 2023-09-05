A measure asking voters to renew Joplin's three-eighths-cent sales tax for capital improvements could be placed on the April 2 ballot.
City Manager Nick Edwards told the council Tuesday night that the city issue could be on ballots either April 2 or Aug. 6. He asked that council consider the April date, saying that would give the city one more chance with voters on Aug. 6 if the measure didn't pass on the earlier date. The election date could be decided by the council at a meeting Oct. 9, the city manager said.
The tax is earmarked to fund major capital projects, including transportation and airport projects and construction of trails and bridges. It was first passed in 2004, was renewed by voters in 2014 and will sunset Dec. 31, 2024.
City staff told the council last year that nine street and bridge projects funded by the tax revenue have been completed since voters approved the last 10-year renewal. There were 10 more, plus ongoing street and intersection maintenance to do, before the tax expires, the public works director, Dan Johnson, said then.
Projects that are already completed with the latest cycle of the tax money include the construction of an Interstate 44 overpass bridge that will be incorporated into the widening of Connecticut Avenue that is in the works. It also funded the widening of Connecticut between the I-44 bridge and 44th Street. The widening of 44th Street from Range Line Road to Connecticut with construction of a roundabout at Connecticut also was funded by the tax.
City staff has been preparing for a renewal request by working with engineers to devise a list of projects that could be proposed if they meet with council approval. That list will be presented by Olsson, an engineering company, at the Oct. 9 meeting.
The city manager also talked to the council Tuesday about forming a residents group that would promote renewal of the tax proposal to community groups. Edwards also suggested that committee could select the projects to be done.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said the council is the elected body and, as such, should be in the position to approve or reject proposed projects for a list that would be presented to potential voters on the measure.
Stinnett said that residents don't have the authority over those appointed to an advisory body as they have with elected bodies. He said he thought the council should have the final decision on what projects would be done. Councilman Mark Farnham agreed.
Edwards said one of the advantages of a residents committee is that those volunteers could go to community groups and talk about the tax proposal.
Stinnett said he agreed with that and that he has no problem with a group in that capacity. "What I have an issue with is a continuing committee that is sitting above the council lining out projects," he said.
Council member Josh DeTar agreed. "I can see the importance of both functions, but paring down the projects should be more on the council," DeTar said.
Mayor Doug Lawson said he likes the idea of residents giving input on the projects and that he is not opposed to committee members giving city officials ideas, but he is opposed to a committee making the decision.
Jack Schaller, of the Olsson engineering firm, said he is working with city staff on a potential list of suggested projects.
The tax has produced from about $5.4 million to nearly $6.5 million a year over the last five years.
