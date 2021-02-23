Joplin High School students will return to in-person class on a full-time basis next month.
The Joplin Board of Education tonight unanimously approved the reentry plan, which will implement a staggered schedule for high school students to return to traditional in-person classes over the course of the next month.
Under the schedule, the freshman class will return to the high school full time on Monday, March 1. The sophomore class will follow on Monday, March 8; the junior class on Monday, March 15; and the senior class on Monday, March 29, after spring break.
Since the start of the academic year in August, Joplin High School students have been on a split schedule wherein approximately half of the student body attends in-person classes on any given day while the remaining half relies on remote learning.
But COVID-19 case numbers have been trending downward in both the school district and the Joplin community, administrators said.
"My first thing in the world is to educate our kids, but before we can do that, I know we need to keep them safe, and in my heart of hearts I believe we can do this," JHS Principal Steve Gilbreth said. "It's not a knee-jerk reaction. There's real data behind why this is prudent."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
