The Joplin Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. today at the administration building, 825 S. Pearl Ave., for a work session.

The sole item on the agenda is a discussion of parameters by which to reopen Joplin High School on a full, traditional schedule. The high school has been operating on a split schedule since classes began on Aug. 24, wherein only half the student body attends on any given day while the rest rely on remote learning.

