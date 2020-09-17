The Joplin Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. today at the administration building, 825 S. Pearl Ave., for a work session.
The sole item on the agenda is a discussion of parameters by which to reopen Joplin High School on a full, traditional schedule. The high school has been operating on a split schedule since classes began on Aug. 24, wherein only half the student body attends on any given day while the rest rely on remote learning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.